From Chattogram to the world: UCBD’s role in shaping global futures

Sometimes, all it takes to achieve real success in life is the courage to step out of your comfort zone. For many students, that step begins with a decision that challenges the traditional route and opens new possibilities. For Mashrur and Bareerah, who are both from Chattogram, that decision took them to Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), which has become a trusted education partner for Bangladeshi students to launch their global academic journeys.

Instead of the traditional A Level or SAT route, both students chose UCBD, where internationally recognised foundation and diploma programmes are offered in partnership with Monash University. Today, Mashrur and Bareerah's stories are powerful examples of how ambition, guidance, and the right educational choice can change your future.

Bareerah Al Manha Begh

Finding UCBD

Mashrur, a former student of CIDER International School, first heard about UCBD from a senior. "I was surprised when I learned that an institution in Dhaka was offering Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY). I always thought these were only available overseas," said Mashrur. He added, "At first, I was a little sceptical. But after doing some research and learning that many of my peers had actually gone abroad from UCBD, I realised that it's a genuine, government-authorised higher education institution."

Mashrur joined UCBD right after his O Levels. The prospect of completing his foundation locally while still opening up pathways to international universities sealed the deal for him. Mashrur successfully completed his foundation, and when he considered the convenience and low cost of completing an international degree in Dhaka, he opted to do a three-year University of Lancashire Business and Marketing degree at UCBD.

For Bareerah Al Manha Begh, who is from Chittagong Grammar School (CGS), UCBD offered a perfect pathway to an international education. She initially joined UCBD because her family wanted to keep her close while she prepared to study overseas. She said, "I had always wanted to study in Australia. But I was young, and it made my parents comfortable and happy to keep me close for a bit longer. UCBD gave me the option to complete my foundation and then the first year of my Monash University degree in Bangladesh. It was amazing to get the same high-quality Monash education while still being at home, and it made the transition to university cheaper and easier for me."

A Monash student from day one

When Mashrur and Bareerah enrolled in the Monash University foundation and continuing degree programmes, they were Monash students from day one. Bareerah shared, "At UCBD, we use exactly the same online learning resources and materials as Monash students in Australia. The curriculum is also the same, and the teaching style is the same because all the lecturers are Monash-approved and use the Monash method. Studying at UCBD is like being in Australia!"

UCBD students have a head start because they are already familiar with international standards and methods of teaching and learning. This makes their academic transition to an overseas university much smoother and gives them the confidence they need to plan their next steps.

Mashrur Mahmud Khan

Academic and emotional support

Bareerah and Mashrur believe that what sets UCBD apart is not only the academic rigour, but also the strong support system it offers to students. "The lecturers are always available, even outside formal lecture times, and they are always ready to help and advise. When I had a family emergency, the Student Support team helped me take some time off, and my lecturers worked out a new study plan so I could complete my courses and exams on time," said Mashrur.

Bareerah pointed out that UCBD was really helpful when she decided to switch from science to business studies. She said, "When I decided to make the change, all my lecturers helped me, and sometimes, I relied on them emotionally rather than my peers."

Beyond the classroom

UCBD also helped the students to grow outside the classroom. Bareerah talked about how she used to be quite shy but became more outgoing and confident through getting involved in student activities and organising events. "I met people from all over the country, and made some great friends. UCBD helped me develop my leadership and communication skills, and all my contributions were recognised with certificates presented to me by Professor Hew Gill, President of UCBD," she said.

Mashrur too found his stride in Dhaka. He shared, "Before UCBD, I had been part of small events in Chattogram. But after coming to UCBD, I got to work with big names like Let's Viber and Tyger Media. I even helped with the Arka Fashion Week and an Atif Aslam concert. The network and visibility I gained at UCBD changed everything.".

Looking ahead

Mashrur is now completing his UK degree at UCBD, while Bareerah is preparing to move to Monash University in Australia. As they prepare for the next chapters of their lives, they credit UCBD for helping them find purpose, for building their confidence, and for showing them how to study local and think global.

Stories like those of Mashrur and Bareerah send a powerful message: Global success doesn't always begin with a plane ticket; it can start right here at home, with the right guidance, grit, and a place like UCBD.