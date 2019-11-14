Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign three bilateral cooperation documents -- two MoUs and one protocol -- during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit there from November 16 to 19.

Prime Minister Hasina will visit the UAE to attend the Dubai Air Show, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today about the prime minister's visit.

The prime minister will also visit Kolkata on November 22 to watch the Bangladesh-India Test match, the foreign minister said.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent an invitation letter to his Bangladesh counterpart in this regard.

However, prime minister Modi will not join Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata due to his pre-engagement, said the foreign minister.

He said prime minister Hasina will be treated as a state guest and she will spend couple of hours there before her return to Dhaka on the same day.