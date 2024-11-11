Sarjis, Ashrafa slam selection of new advisers

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, yesterday strongly criticised the selection of new advisers saying even the lackeys of the fallen government are getting berths in the council of advisers of interim government.

After the induction of three new advisers and the reshuffle of responsibilities within the council, Sarjis wrote on his verified Facebook page, "13 advisers from just 1 division! But there is no single adviser from the North Bengal's Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions' 16 districts! On top of that, the killer Hasina's lackeys are also becoming advisers!"

The post of Sarjis, one of the faces of the student-led movement that toppled the Awami League-led government, gained quick traction among his followers and has been widely shared on social media.

Ashrafa Khatun, another coordinator of the movement, wrote on her Facebook page that many of the coordinators were in the dark about the appointment of new advisers and only came to know about the development through Facebook.

While the government does not give importance to the coordinators, people hold them responsible for the government's failure. If a revolutionary government was formed, this would not have happened, she said.