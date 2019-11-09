Montu, Khasru elected president, gen secy of Sramik League

Fazlul Haque Montu and KM Azam Khasru have been elected as president and general secretary of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the labour wing of Bangladesh Awami League, respectively.

The Sramik League councillors picked Montu and Khasru as their new leaders during the labour wing’s 12th national council held at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan today.

Montu was the executive president while Khasru was publicity affairs secretary of the Sramik League’s incumbent committee.

The announcement came during the second session of the council held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, inaugurated the national conference by releasing pigeons and balloons at Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning.

Thousands of councilors along with equal number of delegates from 78 district organizations across the country joined the conference. Besides, a number of foreign guests including labour leaders also participated in the event.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League on October 12 in 1969.

In the last conference of the BJSL held on July 19 in 2012, labor leaders Sukkur Mahmud and Sirajul Islam were elected president and general secretary respectively of the body.