Govt to assist in bringing back Khoka’s body

The government will extend all-out cooperation in bringing back the body of valiant freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who passed away in New York today.

“We will extend cooperation, if BNP leaders and relatives of Khoka want to bring his body to Bangladesh,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told journalists in the capital today.

Quader expressed profound shock at the death of the former mayor of Dhaka City Corporation.

Expressing deep shock at his death, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a condolence message said the government would extend all-out cooperation to bring Khoka’s body to the country if his family wants.

Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh consulate mission in New York will take necessary steps to bring the body of Khoka home.

Khoka died while undergoing treatment for cancer at a New York hospital at the age of 67.

On May 14, 2014, Khoka, who also served as a fisheries and livestock minister, and his wife went to the USA with travel visa for cancer treatment.