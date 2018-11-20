 BNP leader Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia arrested in Dhaka | Daily Star
07:43 PM, November 20, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:08 PM, November 20, 2018

BNP leader Rafiqul arrested in Dhaka

BNP leader Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia. File photo

Police today arrested BNP leader Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia in Dhaka hours after a Dhaka court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested him in Banglamotor area around 6:30 pm, Deputy Commissioner (media) Masudur Rahman of DMP told The Daily Star.

He was arrested following the verdict by the court, another police official said.

Earlier in the day, Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia was handed three years’ imprisonment in a case filed against him for not submitting his wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

A BNP standing committee member, Rafiqul was also fined Tk 50,000, in default of which he will have to serve three months more in jail.

Judge Sheikh Golam Mahbub of the Special Judge Court-6 pronounced the verdict in his absence.

