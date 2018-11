BNP has picked 90 candidates against 53 constituencies in Barishal, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions to contest the 11th parliamentary election slated to be held on December 30.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam began handing out the party’s nomination to chosen candidates this afternoon at its Gulshan office.

Here is the list of the candidates:

Barishal Division Candidates Barguna-1 Matiur Rahman Talukder/ Nazrul Islam Molla Barguna-2 Nurul Islam Moni Patuakhali-1 Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury Patuakhali-2 Suraiya Akhter Chowdhury/ Shahidul AlamTalukder/Salma Alam Patuakhali-3 Md Hasan Mahmud/ Md Shahjahan Patuakhali-4 ABM Mosharraf Hossain/ Moniruzzaman Moni Barishal-1 Zahiruddin Swapan/ Abdus Sobhan Barishal-2 Moazzem Hossain Alal/Sharfuddin Swapan/Shahidul Hoque Jamal Barishal-3 Ad Joynal Abedin/Selima Rahman Barishal-4 Mejbauddin Farhad/Rajib Ahsan Barishal-5 Mujibur Rahman Sarwar Barishal-6 Abul Hossain Khan Jhalakathi-1 Barrister Shahjahan Omar Jhalakathi-2 Rafiqul Islam Jamal/Israt Jahan Elen Bhutto/Jeba Alam Khan Pirojpur-3 Ruhul Amin Dulal Bhola-1 Bhola-2 Hafiz Ibrahim/Rafikul Islam Moni Bhola-3 Hafizuddin Ahmed/ Kamal Hosen Bhola-4 Nazimuddin Alam/Md Nurul Islam Rajshahi Division Candidates Naogaon-1 Saleque Chowdhury/Mustafizur Rahman Naogaon-2 Shamshuzzoha Khan/Khaza Najibullah Naogaon-3 Rabiul Alam Bulet/Parvej Arefin Siddique Naogaon-4 Shamshul Alam Pramanik/Ekramul Bari Tipu Naogaon-5 Jahidul Islam Dulu/Nazrul Haque Moni Naogaon-6 Alamgir Kabir/Sheikh Rezaul Islam Rezu Rajshahi-1 Rajshahi -2 Aminul Haque Mizanur Rahman Minu/Shaheed Hasan Rajshahi-3 Matiur Rahman Mantu/Shahidul Islam Milon Rajshahi-4 Abu Hena/Abdul Gafur Rajshahi-5 Nadim Mostafa/Nazrul Islam Mandal Rajshahi-6 Abu Sayeed Chan Chapainababganj-1 Md Shahjahan Mia/Belal Baki Idrisee Chapainababganj-2 Anwarul Islam Chapainababganj-3 Sirajganj-1 Abdul Wahed/Harun-Ur-Rashid Rumana Islam Kanak Chapa Rangpur Candidates Dinajpur-1 Manzurul Islam/Mamunur Rashid Dinajpur-2 Sahdique Riaz/Mamunur Rashid Dinajpur-3 Syed Jahangir/Mazharul Dolon Dinajpur-4 Hafiz/Akhtaruzzaman Mia Dinajpur-5 Rejuanul Haque/ Bachhu Dinajpur-6 Lutfar Rahman Azad/Shaheen Rangpur-1 Mosharraf Hosen Sujan Rangpur-2 Wahiduzzaman Mamun/ Mozaffar Ali Rangpur-3 Rita Rahman(PPB)/ Mozaffar Ahmad Rangpur-4 Emdadul Huq Bharosa Rangpur-5 Solayman Alam/ Dr Mamtaz Rangpur-6 Saiful Islam Lalmonirhat-3 Asadul Habib Dulu Kurigram-1 Abul Hasnat Kaykobad Kurigram-2 Abu Bakar Siddique Kurigram-3 Tajbhirul Islam/Abdul Khalek Kurigram-4 Nilphamari-4 Azizur Rahman/Mokhlesur Rahman Baby Nazneen

Earlier this noon, the party started distribution of nomination letters at its’ Gulshan office with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who will contest for Bogura-6 and Bogura-7 constituencies in the upcoming general election.

HOW MANY CANDIDATES DID AL PICK?

Yesterday, Awami League handed out nomination letters to 248 aspirants picking around 50 new faces to run for the upcoming parliamentary polls and dropping 38 MPs.

The party said it has kept some 70 seats for allies including Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the current parliament. The final decision may come today.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Election Commission has revised polls schedule, deferring the 11th general election by a week to December 30 – a decision taken on November 12.

The authorities have fixed November 28 as the deadline for filing nomination papers, December 2 for scrutiny and December 9 last date of withdrawal.

The move came following demands from several opposition political parties.