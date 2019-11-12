ACC sues Samrat for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, one of the casino kingpins in Dhaka, for amassing wealth worth Tk 2.94 crore through illegal means.

The case was filed with the ACC's integrated district office, Dhaka-1, today, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.

The commission has also learnt that the casino kingpin earned wealth worth Tk 1,000 crore abroad, Pranab Kumar, also public relations officer of the ACC, said.

The ACC has also filed another case against Samrat's associate Enamul Haque Arman with the integrated district office for amassing wealth Tk 2.05 crore illegally.

On October 6, Rapid Action Battalion members arrested Samrat, who was president of Dhaka South unit Jubo League and his close aide Arman, former vice-president of the same unit, from Cumilla after raiding a house near India’s border.

He came under the spotlight after Rab busted his illegal casino business at different sporting clubs in Dhaka and later he was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.

Samrat was then brought to the capital, and the elite force conducted operations at various establishments where the Jubo League leader either lived or carried out political and business activities.

Rab also took Samrat to his political office in Kakrail where he has been reportedly staying since the crackdown began on September 18.

A Rab mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, sentenced Samrat to six months’ imprisonment for possessing wild animal hides and another six months for possessing illegal liquor.

Rab filed two cases against him with Ramna Police Station the next day in this connection and on September 24, the government imposed a travel ban on Samrat.

Earlier on October 13, Samrat’s mother Sayera Khatun Chowdhury said her son was implicated in the cases due to personal and political vengeance.