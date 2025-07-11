A fairer future depends on the empowerment of young people

Since 1990, the UN and other organisations have commemorated World Population Day (WPD) on July 11 of every year in partnership with governments and civil society to raise awareness about population issues, including their connections to the environment and development. This year's WPD theme is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

This theme is particularly relevant for Bangladesh, where over one-third of the population is under the age of 25. According to the Population and Housing Census 2022 (PHC 2022), there are approximately 31.56 million people aged 15-24 years, who are considered youth by the UN. For the 15-29 age group, the figure is 45.94 million (PHC 2022).

These youths represent significant numbers, challenges, and possibilities. We recognise that rights and choices are crucial concerns in development, particularly in population and development, as outlined in the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in 1994. At the heart of human development lies the freedom to choose, and one of the most profound choices a person makes is whether, when, and how to create a family.

For young people around the world, especially in developing countries, this freedom is often limited by inequality, lack of access to education and healthcare, gender norms, and economic hardship. One of the most fundamental aspects of youth empowerment is ensuring that young people have the right resources and support to create the families they want, on their terms. This means access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and freedom from social pressures. In building a fair and hopeful Bangladesh, we must place young people—especially young women—at the centre of family, policy, and development planning.

Young people are considered powerful agents of change, as evidenced by our country. The student-and youth-led July uprising has proven it again. However, young people are also very vulnerable, particularly when it comes to forming families. And Bangladesh must prioritise their empowerment.

Young people should have the freedom to choose to delay marriage and parenthood. Despite progress, child marriage remains a serious challenge in the country. According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2022, over 50.7 percent of girls are married off before the age of 18, and over 16.7 percent by the age of 15, often leading to early and unplanned pregnancies, school dropouts, and long-term poverty. The BDHS 2022 report also reveals that the teenage pregnancy rate is 23.5 percent. a significant number of married adolescent girls in Bangladesh are having children. For every 1,000 adolescent married girls, 92 babies are born in a year, which is remarkably high when compared to other countries in the South Asian region, highlighting a significant challenge related to early marriage, early childbearing, and associated health and social issues for young women. There is a significant gap between the total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.3, whereas the desired fertility rate is 1.3 (BDHS 2022). Young people must be empowered to choose. Delaying marriage gives girls and boys the opportunity to complete their education, become financially independent, and make informed decisions about family life. Empowerment begins with freedom of choice and is supported by laws, communities, and families that uphold the dignity of young people.

Many young people in Bangladesh lack access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services and rights (SRHR). The current contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) is the low among those aged 15-19 (53.9 percent), as evidenced in the BDHS 2022, whereas the total CPR for those aged 15-49 is 64 percent. The CPR rate for those aged 20-24 is also low (58.3 percent). The unmet need for family planning is highest among those aged 15-19 (12.3 percent) and 10.8 percent among those aged 20-24 (BDHS 2022). This leads to unplanned pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and poor maternal health outcomes. To empower youth, family planning services must be available, accessible, affordable, equitable, of high quality, and confidential. The BHDS 2022 reports that decision-making about family planning is the lowest among those aged 15-19 (85.5 percent) and 20-24 (81.6 percent). Community health workers, clinics, and other stakeholders should be trained and encouraged to serve adolescents. Government and NGOs must collaborate to raise awareness and combat harmful myths and taboos. When young people are healthy and informed, they can make decisions that benefit both their families and their communities.

There is also an absolute need to ensure gender equality and shared responsibility. Traditional gender roles often place the burden of childbearing and family care solely on women, limiting their freedom and opportunities. Empowering young women means giving them equal rights in marriage, parenting, and decision-making. Empowering young men means helping them learn to take responsibility, develop empathy, and offer support to their partners. In a fair Bangladesh, creating a family should be a shared, respectful partnership, not imposed by cultural or economic constraints.

Education and knowledge are considered the first line of defence. For that, access to quality education, especially for girls, is one of the most powerful tools for empowering youth to plan their futures. Girls who stay in school are more likely to marry later and have fewer, healthier children. Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) can help both girls and boys understand their bodies, relationships, rights, and responsibilities, which are essential knowledge for building healthy families. Expanding education to reach remote and marginalised communities remains a crucial step towards achieving equal opportunities to address the Sustainable Development Goals.

Moreover, there is a need to ensure economic stability and a sense of hope for the future. Young people cannot build strong families without financial stability. Yet many Bangladeshi youths face unemployment, job insecurity, and lack of access to credit or training. Youth unemployment is high. The PHC 2022 reports that 34.26 percent of the youth aged 15-24 are NEET (not in education, employment, or training). Adequate employment generation is strongly needed. Programmes like skill development, vocational training, microcredit, and entrepreneurship should be expanded for the youth, particularly young women. Social protection policies, such as maternity leave, childcare support, and affordable housing, can help young families thrive. A hopeful Bangladesh must provide real opportunities for youth to support the families they want to create.

Strong roles should be played by the government, private sector, and other key stakeholders in moving forward to build a more equitable, sustainable, and caring world where young people are empowered to pursue the lives they want for themselves. Government, civil society, and families must work together to enforce laws against child marriage and gender-based violence and promote youth participation in community and policy-making. More investment in education, healthcare, and job creation for young people is needed.

Finally, empowering young people to create the families they want is about more than reproductive rights; it is about justice, dignity, and opportunity. It means giving every young person, regardless of gender, income, or background, the tools and freedom to shape their future.

Dr Mohammad Mainul Islam is professor at the Department of Population Sciences of University of Dhaka.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

