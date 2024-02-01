We cannot ignore the threat of microplastics

New study reveals harrowing level of microplastic pollution in rivers

That microplastic pollution poses a significant threat to the environment, biodiversity and public health has been conveyed by scientists and environmental experts for several years now. But the scale at which this menace has invaded our lives has become clearer after a recent study that found that tiny plastic particles are being transported across the country through major rivers. For a riverine delta like Bangladesh, this revelation comes as a massive red flag, and warrants immediate action to counter the risks faced by our terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems as well as public health.

Published in the Elsevier's Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety journal, the study—the first of its kind in the country—reveals how microplastics are transported through the Ganges-Padma river system to the Meghna estuary. Throughout this 330-kilometre journey, microplastics get deposited in shoreline water and deep sediments. Examining 180 water and sediment samples collected from 30 different areas, the research found that the concentrations of microplastics in upstream and downstream river waters were 24-50 particles and 26-64 particles per litre, respectively. And in sediments, the concentrations were 1,670-2,953 particles per kg upstream and 1,717-4,014 particles per kg downstream.

The implications of these findings are severe. It is well-known that microplastics, which are extremely pervasive due to their sizes, contain toxic chemicals and take years to decompose. Not only are they harmful for marine life forms, but exposure to microplastics puts humans at severe health risks too, as they can enter our bodies and cause various diseases including cancer. Now that we have a definitive picture of the crisis we are facing, it is imperative that we act promptly and efficiently.

The relevant authorities need to shed their usual lacklustre approach to public health risks, and make microplastics control a priority. Experts have pointed out that urgent monitoring is needed to track microplastic contamination in rivers. In addition, the authorities must focus on curbing the use of plastic materials more vigorously. To this end, the existing rules to regulate plastic use—such as the 2020 High Court ban on single-use plastics, which has yet to be enforced—should be implemented with due diligence, and new rules must be introduced if necessary. We also need a strict plastic waste collection and recycling system so that plastic waste cannot leak into the environment. Of course, awareness on an individual level is also necessary. But the government has to take the lead in this regard. Lastly, we as a nation must rethink our lifestyle in order to reduce our dependence on plastics.