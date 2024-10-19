A nine-year-old’s brutal rape

We must do more to protect our children

The brutal rape of a nine-year-old child—who is now fighting for her life in a hospital—has horrified us. The injuries caused by the rapist are indescribable—the child has had to go through surgery to make an opening in her abdomen to pass stool. It is impossible to imagine the physical pain and mental trauma this child is experiencing, and if she survives, it will take months for her to lead a normal life.

On October 12, the girl left her house to visit a puja mandap in the neighbourhood, but when she didn't return home that night, her family began searching for her. The rapist had abducted her and taken her in a CNG- run three-wheeler to an empty floor in a building and raped her. He then put her in a bus to Mohakhali so she could go home. The child managed to reach her house but was profusely bleeding from her injuries. Even after a week, the suspect had not been identified. This crime, and the cruelty involved, is a reminder of how vulnerable our children are, especially girls.

We demand that this case does not unfold like the hundreds of other cases involving minors who have been abused, allowing the perpetrators to escape justice for such heinous crimes. According to Ain o Salish Kendra's statistics, at least 119 children were raped from January to September 2024, with 22 of them under six years old and 48 victims between the ages of seven and 12.

The pathetically low conviction rate for cases of sexual violence gives predators a sense of impunity, further encouraging them. The role of the police is therefore all the more critical. They must promptly take the cases, make sure the victim gets urgent medical attention and is kept safe, and carry out immediate investigations to identify the perpetrator and bring him to book. The court must make sure that the victim is represented by a public prosecutor—as in most cases, the victim is from an impoverished family—and the rapist is convicted.

But how do we stop these horrendous crimes from happening? How can we keep our children and women safe from sexual violence? These are questions that neither previous governments nor society as a whole have prioritised. We need widespread awareness regarding the sexual abuse of children and women and the permanent damage it inflicts on the victims, which ultimately debilitates society.

While the interim government faces many challenges including the task of getting the police force and the courts to function properly, safety of children and women must take priority. We urge the present government to take all steps to ensure the best treatment for the victim including counselling and rehabilitation.