India’s impunity at the border must end

Continued push-ins testing the limits of bilateral relations

We are quite concerned—and frankly, shocked—by the continued push-in operations being carried out by the BSF and other Indian agencies, despite repeated protests from Bangladesh. The persistence of these incidents, even after formal objections raised through flag meetings and diplomatic channels, reflects a blatant disregard for international norms and bilateral agreements. Equally disturbing is India's denial of these actions, which not only points to an attempt to distort the truth, but also a possible strategy to maintain plausible deniability while continuing such operations under the cover of darkness.

Since May 7, at least 1,053 individuals have been pushed into Bangladesh through different border points, according to a report citing the BGB headquarters. Among them were Selina Begum and her three young daughters, who were allegedly thrown into the Feni River along the Tripura border while being tied with empty plastic bottles to keep them afloat. They floated helplessly all night before being rescued by locals in Khagrachhari's Ramgarh area on May 22. The mother and also the father, who was also rescued, were working as labourers in India's Haryana state. But then the family was detained by Indian agencies, allegedly robbed of valuables, and pushed in.

Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple accounts of the victims of such push-ins from India. Although the expulsions seemed to primarily target "illegal migrants," there have been notable exceptions, including Rohingya refugees registered with the UNHCR in India. Most of the victims are Bangla-speaking Muslims, some allegedly with valid Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and decades-long residence records. In some cases, entire families were apparently picked up in random raids, herded into detention centres, and dispatched to border areas. While talking to The Daily Star, the BGB director general confirmed that many of those pushed in are Bangladeshi nationals who lived in India for years. Some of their children were born in India and held Indian documents, he said. Many victims, he added, also reported inhumane treatment including physical abuse and forced starvation prior to being dumped at the border.

These harrowing accounts highlight the utter absurdity and hollowness of India's actions. At this stage, we cannot help but wonder if India, as the bigger neighbour, feels it can act with complete impunity simply because it expects Bangladesh to remain silent or submissive. Whatever its strategy or expectation may be, it is clearly violating human rights and breaching due process and established diplomatic protocols—a combination that would be seen as a red flag for any bilateral relations.

We urge the Indian authorities to stop these unilateral push-ins immediately. If they refuse to halt these actions and engage in a transparent, acceptable repatriation process, the interim government should seriously consider involving the international community, including the UN and regional multilateral platforms, to seek redress for these reprehensible activities. For us, this is not just a border or humanitarian issue; it is also a test of Bangladesh's sovereignty and dignity. So, we must act accordingly.