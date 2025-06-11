A humanitarian crisis worsened by fund crunch

The Rohingya need sustained global support to live properly

With the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar showing no signs of ending and the repatriation process in Bangladesh at a standstill, it is concerning that only 19 percent of the fund required for Rohingya refugees this year has been secured even after the passing of five months. Reportedly, a total of $934 million is needed to support 1.5 million people—1.2 million Rohingya and 300,000 members of the host community—but only $180 million has been received.

This gap, largely due to the suspension of US funding, will further strain conditions in the camps, making it harder for the refugees to access essential services such as education and healthcare. Dozens of projects, including those related to health, family planning, nutrition, and education, have already been affected by the cuts. Humanitarian organisations warn that the situation will further deteriorate unless funds are urgently released.

An example of the refugees' shrinking access to healthcare is that the number of general patients seeking treatment in camps dropped from 372,000 in February to 205,000 in April. Many are having to pay for doctors themselves in serious cases, which is not possible for everyone. The funding cut has also severely impacted education, putting the future of 230,000 Rohingya children in Cox's Bazar—and the livelihoods of hundreds of terminated teachers from the host community—at risk. Since these learning centres also serve as protection spaces for the children, their closure poses serious safety risks.

Moreover, the scarcity of shelter has worsened with the onset of the monsoon rains, which have already damaged many homes. It has become extremely difficult to provide shelter and basic services to the 150,000 Rohingya people who have fled to Bangladesh in recent months. According to a WFP update, 50,000 more may arrive by the end of the year, raising further concerns. Without access to basic services, refugees may flee the camps and embark on risky journeys to foreign lands in desperation. Criminal activities in and around the camps may also increase, and gender-based violence could rise, leaving victims without support or psychological counselling.

According to a UN official, there is only enough food to support the Rohingya until October, which is deeply alarming. Access to food, education, and healthcare is a fundamental human right and must not be denied. We urge the international community not to forget the plight of the Rohingya and to come forward with aid. The interim government, led by Professor Yunus, must leverage its capacity to secure necessary assistance from global sources. Additionally, the authorities must ensure that all aid received is utilised efficiently and without waste.