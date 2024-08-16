Freedom of the press must be protected

Recent events show the past may come back to haunt if we are not careful

It is a testament to our unique times that journalists are having to fight against the same abuse and harassment that they did when an authoritarian government was in power. But it does hurt more now because of the expectations created by the student-led mass uprising that overthrew the Awami League government. We understand that the interim government that replaced it requires time to establish full control and effect change, but the responsibility to ensure a safe environment for journalists primarily falls on them, as well as the political and pressure groups active on the ground.

That it would not be smooth sailing for journalists after Sheikh Hasina's fall became clear on the very day, when at least eight TV channels and three newspaper offices in Dhaka were attacked. While many assumed these were spur-of-the-moment reactions and would not be repeated, subsequent events, especially on August 14-15, have upset the calculation. On August 14, as many as 20 journalists were injured when the Chattogram Press Club was attacked and ransacked. The same day, a journalist was hacked in Pirojpur. The next day, BNP leader Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu threatened to burn down media houses that will publish photos of Sheikh Hasina. Also on August 15, a number of journalists were assaulted and even made to delete photographs they had taken in Dhaka's Dhanmondi Road 32 on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death anniversary.

In fact, the scenes unfolding in Dhanmondi were quite disturbing, as young men interrogated pedestrians, checked their identity cards and phones, and also manhandled visitors who came to pay respects to Bangabandhu. They also prevented any documentation, with announcements being made over loudspeakers instructing journalists and spectators to refrain from filming. Many of these young men were armed with iron rods, plastic pipes, bamboo, and wooden sticks. These harsh measures were apparently part of efforts to prevent a so-called counter-coup by Awami League and allies, with BNP and its student wing staging sit-ins at various locations in Dhaka and the Students against Discrimination movement holding a "resistance week" programme. While none of them acknowledged responsibility for the harassment, it just goes to show how chaotic the situation is at the moment.

Clearly, it is not just media freedom that is at stake in such a situation; human rights in general are being violated, too. This is painful to see in the wake of an uprising that wanted to break people free from these very shackles of oppression and subjugation. It's apparent that fascism has not left the building even if the fascists have. The rights to publish, speak, organise or mourn are all inviolable ones. It was, however, heartening to see the student leaders vowing to protect these rights. At least four key coordinators of the students' movement have publicly condemned the excesses that occurred in Dhanmondi and elsewhere. They cautioned against "fake platforms" pretending to represent students and also pledged to expel anyone from their platform if found guilty of human rights violations.

We appreciate the swift and strong condemnation. But it is important to remind the student leaders that they must be more cautious going forward. Other political forces that are now active and pushing their own agenda must also answer for any crimes committed or instigated in their names. Most importantly, the interim government must take stern actions to prevent such crimes, especially against journalists. Together, they must prevent a return to the same excesses that the past regime made a habit of committing.