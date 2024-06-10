Editorial
Mon Jun 10, 2024 02:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 02:49 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Fragile embankments must be fortified ahead of monsoon

Five unions in Khulna at risk of severe flooding
Mon Jun 10, 2024 02:25 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 02:49 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We are worried about the constant threat of displacement facing the residents of five unions at the Koyra upazila of Khulna. Flooding is a seasonal occurrence in this part of the land where embankments are often breached leading to the inundation of homes and croplands. However, the situation seems particularly bleak this year after Cyclone Remal has battered most of the embankments, leaving many areas already submerged and eroded. Come monsoon, residents fear they may have no choice but to relocate unless the embankments are urgently repaired and reinforced.

Climate resilience challenges in Koyra Khulna
Read more

Of damaged dams and sleepless nights

The question is, why are these structures so fragile? They are meant to serve as a critical line of defence; what's the point of having them if they cannot withstand the pressure of water for long? Experts attribute their delicate state to poor planning and use of substandard construction materials. As per a report, many embankments and sluice gates along key rivers in this area are presently in a dilapidated state. Local officials at Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) have also acknowledged the poor state of a significant portion of the embankments. In fact, some 73 kilometres out of 2,006 kilometres of embankments in the Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira districts are reported to be in a dilapidated condition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Titu Das/Star
Read more

The untold agony of Cyclone Remal

Over the last few years, we have repeatedly talked about the importance of durable and well-planned embankments. We have seen how fragile embankments in many parts of the country were frequently, and rather too easily, damaged leading to the loss of homes, croplands and livelihoods. Many thousands were forced to leave their homes permanently, their villages swallowed by tidal surges. 

Read more

Forests make embankments sturdy. Why are we getting rid of them?

As the effects of climate change intensify, it is vital that the authorities also intensify their efforts to fortify existing safeguards against natural disasters. That means that there must be strict quality control in any project related to embankments so that those tasked with building/repairing them cannot get away with poor designs or use of low-quality materials. Officials in charge of the projects must also be made accountable for their negligence. The safety and well-being of people 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অ্যাম্বুলেন্স আমদানি
|বাণিজ্য

অ্যাম্বুলেন্স আমদানিতে কঠোর বিধিমালা

এনবিআরের এক কর্মকর্তা নাম প্রকাশ না করার শর্তে দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, ‘নতুন নিয়ম অনুসারে যাত্রীবাহী কেবিন চাহিদা পূরণ না করায় নতুন অর্থবছর থেকে নোয়াহ গাড়িকে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স হিসেবে আমদানি করা যাবে...

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্ভরতার প্রতীক হয়ে উঠছে ৯৯৯

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification