Fake prisoners pose a real challenge

Disturbing trend of prisoner impersonation reveals systemic flaws

We are deeply troubled by the cases of prisoner impersonation detected across the country in recent months. A report by Prothom Alo reveals how easy it apparently is to hire someone to serve prison sentences in place of real convicts. At least 24 such fake prisoners were detected in 2023 till November 11, while 290 prisoners were found to have multiple NID cards. Moreover, the money paid to the impersonators ranged from Tk 3,000 to Tk 50,000.

The extent to which this trend has pervaded our criminal justice system is mind-boggling. In one case, the fake prisoner, a tea stall owner from Dhaka, said he agreed to serve the prison sentence of one of his clients who had been convicted in a cheque dishonour case in Chattogram, in exchange for Tk 3,000. He got caught when his information was run through the Prison Inmate Database System (PIDS). Officials at different jails said the impersonators are now easily detectable because of the PIDS, which has been installed in all prisons and stores elaborate details about inmates.

That is reassuring to know, even though security systems are notoriously unreliable in Bangladesh. But think about the implications of what's happening: besides the usual mix of fraudsters, extortionists and drug peddlers using impersonators, who's to say there aren't murderers, rapists and such hardened criminals also exploiting this abhorrent practice? It sends out a chilling message: it is easy to get away with crimes if you have money, even after convictions. What's equally terrifying is that some people are desperate enough to be willing to admit to crimes they haven't committed, for paltry sums. It would be naïve to assume that no one else is involved in this charade. There must be a network of corrupt law enforcers, lawyers and judicial officials enabling these criminals.

All this, it is safe to say, has been possible because of the systemic flaws in our criminal justice system that have been allowed to fester for a long time. It is a gross violation of justice and human rights, and if not addressed with rigorous measures, it will further erode public trust in our already floundering legal system. We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to put a stop to this blatant mockery of justice, and ensure that those who truly deserve punishment are not spared.