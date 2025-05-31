Dhaka still not prepared for the rains

Free the canals and flood flow zones, stop encroachment

The ordeals faced by many Dhaka dwellers on Thursday and Friday, who experienced heavy rainfall due to a depression at the Bay, give an idea of the suffering we may face in the coming days. Many commuters were stuck in traffic jams throughout the city for hours, while others had to navigate the precarious roads that became waterlogged. Continuous rain submerged many areas such as Shantinagar, Mirpur, Shewrapara, Green Road, Nilkhet and parts of Old Dhaka.

Dhaka's horrendously poor drainage system has continued to be a bane for its dwellers despite the ambitious Tk 262 crore investment by the two city corporations over four years (till 2024) to solve the waterlogging problem. The project included constructing 334.19 km of drainage infrastructure, including culverts and drains.

But the main reason for Dhaka to experience such debilitating waterlogging is the indiscriminate filling of water bodies and canals, a result of unplanned urbanisation and corruption of authorities responsible for preventing encroachment. Flood flow zones have been filled up, so there is nowhere the water can be held during heavy rains. A report published by this daily cited a study that revealed Dhaka has lost 3,440 acres of its designated flood flow zones, retention areas, and water bodies. Although some canals have been cleaned recently, the problem still persists as tertiary drains connected to them have not been upgraded.

Experts have stressed that the WASA 2015 Drainage Master Plan needs to be revised in keeping with the changing rain patterns caused by climate change. We urge the authorities to prioritise the cleaning and desilting of canals and other water bodies and making sure that whatever flood flow zones remain are free from encroachment. The drainage network also needs to be expanded to cover all areas. Both city corporations must devote their efforts to carry out these cleaning drives.

Future infrastructure development, moreover, must be more resilient and should include elevated roads, flood barriers, and efficient drainage systems. All urban development in the future must be in alignment with flood risk management. The authorities must also create awareness among the public about not littering water bodies. Fines should be introduced for littering and blocking drains and canals. As residents of the city, we also have a responsibility to keep it clean and free from waterlogging.