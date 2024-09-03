Dhaka streets suffer severe congestion due to waterlogging

80mm rains recorded in Dhaka in three hours

Severe traffic congestion gripped the capital today as heavy rainfall led to waterlogging across several roads and alleys, causing significant suffering for commuters.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported in areas such as Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Bashundhara, Baridhara, Gulshan, Banani, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi 27, and other parts of the city, as these areas became waterlogged since the morning due to torrential rainfall, reported our correspondents.

Water had not receded from many roads until midday, and vehicles started breaking down in the middle of waterlogged roads.

Bashundhara R/A. Photo: Riaz Rahman

Afruza Sultana, an assistant meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), reported that 80mm of rain was recorded in Dhaka between 6:00am and 9:00am this morning, with an additional 22mm between 12:00am and 6:00am.

Rahim Mandal, a shop employee on his way to New Market, said, "It has been raining since morning. At Dhanmondi-27, the water was waist-deep, causing severe traffic congestion. The traffic jam is so long that I don't know when I will reach my shop."

"How can vehicles move in so much water? Whenever it rains, traffic jams occur on the roads. I don't understand why this situation arises every time it rains," he added.

Kazipara. Photo: Chaitanya Chandra Halder

On Facebook, a person named Shahinuzzaman Shakil posted a video showing waterlogged roads in Dhanmondi-27 on his personal account.

In the comments, people blamed the public for throwing away food packets, plastic bottles, polythene, and other trash, rather than blaming the government alone.

The rain may continue for the next few days, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected across several divisions, including Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet, according to the BMD.

The forecast also indicated that daytime temperatures may decrease slightly, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across the country.