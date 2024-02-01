Development strategies: What worked before will not in the future

Bangladesh must embrace change for a sustainable development

Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture in its development journey. Recent decades have seen the country make laudable progress in various socio-economic indicators but also falter, equally spectacularly, in various others—with laurels and censure coming in equal measure. Against this backdrop, it's critical that we plan the next phase of our journey based on the lessons we've learned so far. The 10 tasks recommended by a former chief of development research at the United Nations give us an overview of where the focus should be for sustainable development.

Prof Nazrul Islam's proposals—put forward during the Abdul Ghafur Memorial Lecture organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS)—include reduction of economic disparities, attainment of good governance, promotion of democracy and proportional representation, environmental protection and climate change mitigation, elimination of geographical disparities, promotion of social cohesion, and so on. Each of these recommendations require separate discussion, but overall, they underscore the enormity of the challenges that lie ahead. Nazrul Islam and other experts in attendance have rightly emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in our approach to development. Past strategies, while yielding some progress, have left undesirable legacies such as heightened inequality and environmental degradation. To avoid a future marred by these pitfalls, we must embrace transformative reforms today.

The rise in economic disparities highlights the urgency of structural reforms. Over the years, we have seen how the erosion of state institutions and lack of pro-poor policies have resulted in the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer. A protracted economic crisis, thanks to both external and internal issues, has left citizens struggling in the face of a cost-of-living crisis. Lack of good governance has also allowed frequent irregularities in various sectors. Good governance, it must be acknowledged, comes from a democratic mandate which is sorely missing in today's Bangladesh. This needs to be addressed through proper electoral reforms. We also need to address the challenge of rising socio-political polarisation which is hurting us as a nation. Another critical concern that needs to be addressed is environmental degradation resulting from unchecked urbanisation and industrialisation.

A transformative development journey requires our willingness to adapt to the changing realities and embrace inclusive, sustainable growth strategies. The amplification of the above challenges, which have been discussed many times before, serves as a clarion call for action. It is vital that our policymakers, civil society, and citizens alike understand the importance of change, and chart a course towards a better future for Bangladesh.