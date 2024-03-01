Apparel sector must adapt to climate crisis

Climate-adaptive measures are vital for the sector’s future

We are alarmed to learn of a new study that suggests that Bangladesh could lose $27 billion in annual apparel exports by 2030, and $711 billion—or 68.5 percent of total RMG exports—by 2050 if it does not adopt a climate-adaptive approach. According to the study, climate-induced disruptions, primarily due to extreme heat and flooding, are already causing Dhaka's garment workers to miss an average of three days of work per month, incurring an income loss of Tk 1,200 to 1,500. Additionally, by 2030, up to 2.5 lakh employees are at risk of losing their jobs due to climate change. If left unaddressed, this situation could lead to billions of dollars in lost productivity and push apparel buyers to source from less climate-vulnerable countries, further jeopardising our export earnings.

We cannot underestimate the gravity of these findings and predictions. To address this situation, the study recommends embracing climate-adaptive approaches, such as by treating heat and flood events as health hazards or engaging with the investors, apparel companies, and other stakeholders to address the absence of adequate adaptation measures in their risk management strategies. Bangladesh, ranked as the seventh-most extreme disaster risk-prone country in the world, stands at the forefront of climate adversity.

A staggering 56 percent of the population resides in high climate-exposure areas. The country already faces heightened vulnerability to child marriage, illiteracy, erosion, displacement, extreme weather, land loss, food insecurity, diseases, pollution, and other related threats. Over the past 20 years, climate change has cost Bangladesh $3.72 billion. Additionally, extreme heat exposure results in an annual loss of 254 work hours per person, translating to $280 to $311 billion in lost productivity.

Against this backdrop, we must intensify our efforts to avoid further distress. Focused regional research and adaptive strategies are crucial, alongside developing more persuasive climate justice advocacy measures to expedite effective action, including in the apparel sector. Bangladesh has taken a leading role in advocating for climate justice and collective action in the world. But we must do more, considering the ever-increasing risks we face.