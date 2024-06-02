Another disgraceful display of abuse of power

Chattogram councillor found involved in illicit cigarette market

An investigative report by this paper has brought to light another disgraceful case of power abuse by a public official. A councillor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and his brother have been found to be involved in illicit cigarette market, having majority stakes in two companies that have a significant share in this market. As indicated by an ongoing investigation by the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), the two companies have been making fake versions of foreign brands and putting counterfeit banderoles on their cigarette packs. These fake cigarettes have entered major markets, including Dhaka and Chattogram, where they are being sold at lower prices compared to the authentic ones.

As this is an illicit trade, the country loses about $100 million in tax revenue, and the two companies are largely responsible for it. CIC officials suspect that they have been evading tax by illegally importing raw materials through phantom entities. What is more surprising is that a city corporation councillor could have carried out such activities undetected. Obviously, his position gave him a great deal of impunity and power to carry on without any hindrance. It is laudable that the NBR took the initiative to investigate allegations that the two companies were selling fake brands of cigarettes. Our report in this regard has further revealed a complex web of illegal activities involving the two.

In the last few weeks, such blatant examples of abuse of power to enhance personal wealth have been exposed through the media. A recently murdered MP was allegedly involved in a massive gold smuggling racket. A former army chief was sanctioned by the US Department accusing him of engaging in corruption and assisting his brother to evade accountability for criminal activities. A former IGP and his family members were accused of amassing 114 acres of land among other possessions.

That these individuals in such prime seats of power could abuse their position for so long and so blatantly demonstrates the lack of accountability of public officials in a system that enables criminal behaviour. It seems being connected to power automatically gives individuals a shield of immunity, allowing them to go on violating the law for personal gain. This serves to amplify the anxiety and insecurity of the ordinary people whose interests these public officials and leaders were supposed to protect.

It should be recognised that relevant state organisations are trying to unravel some of these cases of unbridled corruption. But this is more likely to be the tip of the iceberg for public officials involved in illegal activities. Unless the government clamps down on the criminal activities of all those in powerful public positions, the hydra of corruption will continue to grow exponentially, damaging the country's image abroad and leading to a nation that is haemorrhaging economically and morally.