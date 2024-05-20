4 Tejgaon College friends reunite 32 years later via Facebook

Back in the 90s, four friends -- Lipi, Tutu, Sima, and Sunny -- used to study together at Dhaka's Tejgaon College. The last time they all spent quality time together was at a friend's wedding in 1991.

In 1992, Lipi got married and got busy with her new life and the demands of her new household. She moved to Uttara and barely left the area.

Since the transportation system was not the best back then, coming from Uttara to the rest of Dhaka was a challenge.

She, however, briefly met with them at the exam hall for their Master's examination in 1992.

In 2009, Lipi moved to the US with her family. Thereafter, all the possibilities of getting in touch with these friends slowly faded.

Recently, Lipika Iqbal Lipi posted a photo in a public group on Facebook -- Bangladesher Dushprapya Chobi Samagra -- in search of her long-lost friends.

In her post, she wrote:

"I have been looking for these three friends for the last 30 years. I (Lipi) am sitting on the far left. Next to me is Tutu, followed by Sima, and lastly Sunny. We got admitted to Tejgaon College back in 1990 in a BA pass course.

They used to live in Moghbazar, while I was in Shewrapara. As far as I know, after marriage, Sunny started to live with her in-laws on Elephant Road.

I don't have any other information. Now, I live in New York, far away from the country. I became sad and broken-hearted thinking that there was no way to find out about my friends even if I wanted to. I had given up hope, but then I came to know about this Facebook group.

Are any of my friends or anyone who knows them here? Can anyone tell me anything about them?"

The Daily Star contacted Lipika Iqbal Lipi to find out whether she finally got in touch with any of her friends.

With utter delight, she informed that she received a text within ten minutes of posting. Tutu contacted her. They talked within 30 minutes.

"We had many friends but the friendship between the four of us was different. From taking pictures to picnics at botanical gardens, hanging out together, eating, and walking around, we were a constant companion to each other. The four of us used to sit together in class," said Lipi.

"Sunny used to make us laugh a lot. But she didn't laugh herself. She used to say such things that we couldn't help but laugh. We even were scolded by teachers for this. But Sunny didn't smile, she used to keep a serious expression on her face," Lipi recalled.

A few hours after talking to Tutu, Lipi received another message. It read, "Aunty, my mother wants to talk to you."

The message was from Sunny's daughter. It was afternoon in the US and almost midnight in Bangladesh. Lipi was surprised that someone out there was waiting to talk to her.

"Sunny was a bit surprised because she didn't know anything about the group or the post," she said.

"At first I didn't turn on the video while talking to Sunny, as I was a little nervous. I held myself and my heartbeat rose. Because I was wondering what I would see, how I would react ... it had been so many years. Hearing her voice, it seemed that thirty years hadn't really passed. We are the same, not much has changed," she added.

"She just said, 'Banalata Sen?' Because everyone used to call me Banalata Sen in the class," said Lipi.

Sunny and Tutu were tracked down but Lipi still couldn't get in touch with Sima.

"Suddenly, someone told me that a person called Sima had died of cancer about a decade ago. But, Sunny told me that she had met Sima once, five years ago. Since Sunny and Sima met five years ago, the person who had died ten years ago might have been someone else," said Lipi.

With hope in her heart, she waited for one last message. And finally, a message arrived: "Aunty, ammu is waiting to talk to you."

The message came from a person who said he was Sima's son.

"Our friend Sima used to laugh a lot, her job was to laugh. It was then morning in New York, and my day started with her smile," said Lipi.

"Even though I talked to all of my friends one by one, we still hadn't gotten together. Then we decide to meet together on a video call."

Finally, after 30 years the four friends met via video conference.

"Even though we all met, I still couldn't touch anyone. I am coming home in January. We will see each other then," said Lipi in a voice that betrayed a smile.

"I would like to thank the group 'Bangladesher Dushprappo Chhobi Samagra' and one of the members of the group named Giridhar. I would also like to thank my sister's son, Taifur Rahman because it is through him that I made contact with Giridhar. I am grateful to all the people who commented, shared, and wished me on that post," said Lipi.