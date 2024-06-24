Workers who couldn’t go to Malaysia to be compensated: minister

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury today said that Bangladeshi expatriate workers, who could not go to Malaysia despite having all the necessary documents, will get compensation.

Legal actions will be taken against the responsible persons for whom the workers couldn't fly to Malaysia, he said while taking part in the discussion on the proposed budget for 2024-25 fiscal.

A six-member enquiry committee was formed to investigate the matter, he added.

He said those who could not go to Malaysia despite having the necessary documents have been asked to complain to an enquiry committee.

"More than 3,000 complaints have already been received. The investigation committee will scrutinise the complaint. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who are actually responsible for creating this situation," the state minister said.

Replying to another query, the state minister said 11,43,823 Bangladeshis are employed abroad till May of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Independent MP Syed Sayedul Haque from Habiganj-4, participating in the budget discussion, said the home ministry no way can avoid responsibility for the corruption committed by former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

He demanded that the government take a tougher stance against the former police boss.