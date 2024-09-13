Remaining 26 pardoned Bangladeshis return from UAE

The remaining 26 Bangladeshi migrants who have been granted pardon by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, returned home today.

An Indigo Air Lines flight carrying the Bangladeshi nationals landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 3:05pm, according to a press release.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC's Migration Program and Youth Platform, said these workers who have returned to the country have been given urgent assistance including transportation costs from our BRAC Migration Program through the Expatriate Welfare Desk.

He said that the Expatriate Welfare Ministry's Wage Earns Welfare Board and BRAC will work for the economic and social reintegration of these expatriates.

For this, psycho-social and economic support will be provided as per their needs, he added.

In July, a court in the UAE jailed 57 Bangladeshis for holding protests in the Gulf country against the previous government in Bangladesh.

Three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life, 53 others to 10 years in prison, and one to 11 years for "gathering and inciting riots" during protests.

Later, the president of the country ordered to pardon all those 57 Bangladeshis at the request of Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government.

Then, 31 Bangladeshi returned to the country in three phases. The remaining 26 returned today.