85 Bangladeshi undocumented migrant workers held in Malaysia: local media

A total of 85 undocumented Bangladeshi workers were detained during separate drives in Malaysia yesterday for various immigration-related offenses, according to Malaysian media.

In an operation in Seremban, local immigration department detained 110 foreigners including 10 Bangladeshis, reports The Star.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia has been conducting regular operations against undocumented foreigners, said Kennith Tan Aik Kiang, state director at the department.

In yesterday's operation, 91 of the 110 foreigners detained were men, he said.

"They were detained for violating immigration laws such as overstaying and entering the country illegally," he said after the operation.

Tan said that of those detained, 64 were from Myanmar, while the others were Indonesians (13), Bangladeshis (10), Indians (six), Pakistanis (nine), Sri Lankans (six), and Nepalese (two), added The Star.

Most of the foreigners worked in businesses and construction sites in the area, he added.

In a another report, Malay Mail today said the Johor Immigration Department rounded up 85 foreign migrants including 69 Bangladeshis for not having proper work permits during a search operation on several factories in Senai of Johor.

Johor Immigration Department Director Baharuddin Tahir said the operation, called "Ops Mahir", is targeted at foreign migrants who do not possess proper travel documents or employment permits.

Baharuddin said the department also ran a similar operation at several food and sundry premises in Senai yesterday afternoon following claims about foreign workers without valid employment permits or passes in the area.

"The enforcement officers screened a total of 110 foreigners and locals. From the total, 40 were arrested for immigration offences.

"Those arrested consisted of nine men and 10 women from Indonesia, two men and nine women from Myanmar, six men from Bangladesh, two men from Pakistan, a man from Nepal and one man from India," he said.

Since late last year, Malaysian Immigration Department has been active in clamping down on undocumented foreign migrants through several nationwide operations, says the Malay Mail report.