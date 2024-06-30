Malaysia jobseekers' woes: What steps have you taken so far?

HC asks authorities

The High Court today wanted to know from authorities concerned about the steps they have taken to address the mismanagement that prevented Bangladeshi jobseekers from reaching Malaysia before a May 31 deadline this year.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad to enquire about the steps taken by the authorities concerned and place the information before it in a week.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon passed the order during the hearing on a writ petition involving this issue.

Supreme Court lawyers Md Tanvir Ahmed and Biplab Kumar Poddar filed the petition as a public interest litigation based on a report published on The Daily Star on June 2 under the headline "Jobs in Malaysia: Mismanagement left over 3k workers with no ticket to KL", seeking necessary directives.