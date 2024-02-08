Justice for stranded Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia

They will receive over Tk 2.3cr in unpaid wages

Justice has been served for 733 stranded Bangladeshi workers who were tricked into coming to Pengerang, Johor, for non-existent jobs after they successfully claimed more than RM 1 million (Tk 2,38,41,056; $217,120) in unpaid wages from their supposed employers.

In a statement today, the Human Resources Ministry said the workers and their employers had reached a mutual agreement for the payment of RM 1,035,557.50 in wages to the respective workers following proceedings carried out by Johor Labour Department officers.

The ministry said the case's conclusion would serve as a precedent for future labour cases and warned other employers in the country to take heed.

"This case involves foreign workers who were legally brought into the country but were not provided with employment upon their arrival in the country and were then neglected.

"Any employers found guilty of this will be blacklisted by the authorities, and their quotas for foreign workers will be cancelled," it warned, adding that the ministry would not compromise on any parties that violate labour laws.

The ministry added that workers would now be matched with new employers through a special employer exchange process facilitated by the labour department.

On January 16, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said that 751 Bangladeshi workers in Pengerang had been left stranded and jobless in the country after they were duped by employers to enter the country.

The workers had then reportedly filed a RM 2.21 million claim for unpaid wages from their employers.

The ministry has yet to comment on the discrepancy in the number of workers and claim amount.

Copyright: ANN/The Star

https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2024/02/08/stranded-bangladeshi-workers-awarded-over-rm1mil-in-unpaid-wages-claim