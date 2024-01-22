Bangladesh, Libya for safe migration, preventing trafficking

Bangladesh and Libya today discussed key areas of addressing safe and regular migration and preventing human trafficking.

Both sides also discussed discouraging irregular channels of migration and sending Bangladeshi migrant workers to Libya's labour market.

Libyan Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulmutalib SM Suliman paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury at the latter's office in the capital, said a press release.

The envoy congratulated the new government on behalf of the Libyan government and stressed for continuing the brotherly relationship between the two countries, it added.