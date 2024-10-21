54 Bangladeshis return from Lebanon in first phase

Migration
The first batch of 54 Bangladeshi expatriate in Lebanon returned from the war-torn Middle Eastern country this evening.

They departed from Beirut and arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Saudia Airlines flight at around 6:00pm.

The expatriates returning from Lebanon were welcomed at the airport by the Expatriates' Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul.

Welcoming the expatriate Bangladeshis, Asif Nazrul, also the law adviser, said the government will do everything so that Bangladeshis living in the war-torn Lebanon can return to the country.

He also said, if necessary, the government will rehabilitate them at home and abroad.

