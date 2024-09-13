150 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A fresh batch of 150 undocumented Bangladeshi migrants, who were detained in Libya's Ganfuda Detention Centre, returned home today.

A Buraq Air chartered flight carrying the Bangladeshi nationals landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 9:15am, according to a press release.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

On arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the repatriated Bangladeshi citizens were welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Each repatriate has received financial assistance of Tk 6,000, along with food items, medical care, and temporary accommodation as needed.

Earlier on September 5, four Bangladeshis were repatriated from Tunisia, followed by 18 more the next day.

On September 6, 154 Bangladeshi citizens who were detained in a detention centre in Libya's Tripoli were also brought back home, according to the press release.