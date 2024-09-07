14 migrants pardoned in UAE to return home this evening

The first group of Bangladeshi migrants, who have been granted pardons by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, are expected to return home this evening.

The 14 workers are likely to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong between 7:00pm and 10:00pm today, according to the Chief Adviser's Office.

A total of 57 Bangladeshis were convicted by the UAE Federal Court for demonstrating on the streets on July 19 during the uprising in Bangladesh.

On September 3, they were granted pardons by the UAE president.

Three of the accused were sentenced to life, 53 were given 10-year sentences, while one accused was sentenced to prison for 11 years.