139 irregular migrants return home from Libya

A batch of 139 Bangladeshi irregular migrants today returned home from Libya with the support of the Bangladesh government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Bangladeshis, who were "detained" at different places in the city of Benghazi, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital in a chartered flight of Buraq Air at 4:15am, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

With them, a total of 1,245 Bangladeshi citizens have been brought back from the North African country since July last year, the release said.

Today, upon arrival of the fresh batch of returnees, officials from the foreign ministry and IOM Bangladesh greeted them at the airport.

Besides, IOM Bangladesh provided Tk 6,000 each to the migrants as "pocket money" and some food.