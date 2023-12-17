Departure Arrival
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 05:37 AM

Most Viewed

Departure Arrival

Biman launches Dhaka-Chennai flight

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 05:37 AM
biman flyers
Representational Image/Biman website

Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its direct flight on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route yesterday.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, officially inaugurated the route through a video message at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The inaugural flight took off from Dhaka at 12:50pm. It reached Chennai at 3:20pm local time.

The flight will depart from Dhaka at 12:50pm every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday while the return flight will leave Chennai at 4:15pm local time and land in Dhaka at 7:30pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার মোট সম্পদ ৪ কোটি ৩৬ লাখ টাকার

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে গোপালগঞ্জ-৬ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করছেন শেখ হাসিনা।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

রেকর্ড পুঁজি নিয়ে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকাকে বিধ্বস্ত করল বাংলাদেশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification