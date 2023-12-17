Biman launches Dhaka-Chennai flight

Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its direct flight on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route yesterday.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, officially inaugurated the route through a video message at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The inaugural flight took off from Dhaka at 12:50pm. It reached Chennai at 3:20pm local time.

The flight will depart from Dhaka at 12:50pm every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday while the return flight will leave Chennai at 4:15pm local time and land in Dhaka at 7:30pm.