Biman flight returns to HSIA after AC failure

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight returned to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shortly after take-off this morning as the cooling system of the plane's air conditioner was not working.

According to sources at the HSIA, the flight to Chattogram departed from Dhaka at around 8:00am.

As the cabin crew informed the pilot-in-command about the aircraft cabin not being cooled due to AC failure, the pilot decided to return to Dhaka.

The flight landed at the HSIA around 8:35am.

Biman said all the passengers onboard the flight were safe.

Currently, the Biman's Dash 8-400 aircraft was kept at the airport's hangar for repairs.

Biman General Manager (Public Relations) Bushra Islam said the flight returned to Dhaka as the cabin became hot 20 minutes into take-off.

Later around 9:50am, the passengers were sent to Chattogram by another flight.