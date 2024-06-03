3-day CAPA India Aviation Summit in New Delhi June 5

The three-day long CAPA India Aviation Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from June 5.

The event would offer a platform for the international and Indian aviation community to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insights from industry leaders and experts, said a release.

MGH Group, a conglomerate with core investments in Airlines GSA representations, among others, is participating as the presenting sponsor.

Anis Ahmed, Global CEO of MGH Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summit.

CAPA India's mission is to deliver game-changing solutions that drive high-impact strategic and financial outcomes for our clients in the aviation, aerospace and travel industries.