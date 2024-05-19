Attack on Foreigners: Bangladeshi students terrified in Kyrgyzstan

Mobs attacked medical students, including Bangladeshis and Indians, in Kyrgyzstani capital Bishkek on Friday and now they are staying indoors fearing further attacks.

"We are very scared. We have been staying indoors since Friday evening as mobs attacked hostels and other places of residence of the foreign students," Samia Kabir, a second-year Bangladeshi medical student of International Medical University of Kyrgyzstan, told The Daily Star last night.

Two other students said there are about 1,000 Bangladeshi learners in Bishkek, which attracts foreign students, especially from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt, because of easy admission procedures, low cost and reputed medical education.

There are about 30,000 Indian and Pakistani students in Bishkek. Migrants from South Asian countries also work in the Central Asian country.

Quoting the Kyrgyz press, Pakistan embassy in Bishkek said mob violence against foreign students took place in Bishkek since Friday evening. Tensions boiled over on May 13 after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt were shared online.

"So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page yesterday morning.

Kyrgyzstan authorities said adequate police personnel were deployed, but they were mostly on the main streets.

"Mobs ransacked hostels, broke doors and windows, and mercilessly beat up international students, said Samia.

She said the female students were being harassed but the main target of the mobs appear to be the male students.

Jerit Islam, a Bangladeshi students' representative in Bishkek, told The Daily Star last night that the situation was scary.

"Mobs started attacking on Friday night. Police have been deployed and the authorities are saying that everything is under control. However, there are still reports of attacks," he said.

He said the Bangladesh embassy in Uzbekistan contacted the Kyrgyz foreign ministry.

"They are all asking the students to stay indoors and not to talk to the neighbours and not to open the windows or doors even if someone calls from outside," Jerit said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh embassy in Uzbekistan in a press statement said they are in contact with the Bangladeshi students and the Kyrgyz foreign ministry.

The Kyrgyz authorities concerned said the situation is under control of law enforcement agencies, said Nazmul Alam, minister at the Bangladesh embassy in Uzbekistan.

The embassy advised the students to stay indoors and get in touch with it for any issues at the emergency number (+998930009780).