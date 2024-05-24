Nasima Begum elected mayor of Lowestoft

Councillor Nasima Begum has been elected as the mayor of Lowestoft for the municipal year 2024-2025.

At the annual meeting of Lowestoft Town Council this week, the new mayor admitted that it was an honour to serve the coastal town.

Councillor Elise Youngman was appointed the deputy mayor for the upcoming year during the meeting held at Hamilton House on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft on Tuesday.

After being handed the mayoral chain by Councillor Sonia Barker, the outgoing mayor, Councillor Nasima Begum said, "It is the honour of my life to be elected as mayor of Lowestoft for this civic year."

Nasima was born in London and her family moved to Suffolk 20 years ago. She studied Biomedicine at the University of East Anglia.

Since moving to Lowestoft, she has been running a business with her husband on High Street, Lowestoft Tandoori.

She also works in Finance at East Coast College.

During the Lowestoft Town Council's inception, she was elected councillor in the first term.