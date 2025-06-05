Family pays Tk 42 lakh, still loses son to traffickers in Libya

At least 15 more Bangladeshis are still held in the same 'game room'

Junaid Hasan Plaban, a young man from Gopalpur village in Chuadanga's Alamdanga upazila, set out for Italy via Libya in search of a better future. Instead, he met a tragic end at the hands of traffickers, who tortured him to death in a notorious "game room".

Plaban's sister Sonali Akhter has filed a case in Chuadanga court accusing several individuals of involvement in the trafficking network.

Acting on court orders, Alamdanga Police Station has registered the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

Family members say the traffickers extorted around Tk 42 lakh by sending harrowing videos of Plaban being tortured while held captive.

Despite paying the full amount, they were recently informed that Plaban had died.

His body remains in Libya, while at least 15 other Bangladeshi youths are reportedly still held captive in the same game room.

The family is now desperate, demanding the repatriation of Plaban's body and immediate action to rescue those still trapped.

According to family sources, Plaban left Bangladesh on February 24, 2024, through a broker with the hopes of reaching Italy.

However, he was taken to Libya via Dubai.

Once there, he was held at an undisclosed location and subjected to brutal physical and mental abuse.

Traffickers continued to extort money from his family through frequent video calls showing him in distress.

The main accused has been identified as Sagar Malitha, son of Jantu Malitha of Belgachi village in Alamdanga.

Though currently based in Libya, Sagar allegedly runs a trafficking syndicate with operations across different regions of Bangladesh.

His cousin Ahmed Jim, also from the same village, reportedly assists him.

"My son went abroad in search of a better life. We sold everything we had," said Plaban's father Jamshed Ali.

"But the traffickers tortured him day after day and killed him even after taking the money. They even showed us his dead body on a video call. I demand justice. Sagar, Jim, and all those involved must be arrested and given exemplary punishment," said Jamshed.

Since the incident, the homes of both Sagar and Jim in Belgachi village have been found locked, with family members reportedly in hiding.

Alamdanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Masudur Rahman said a case has been officially registered following court instructions, and an investigation is underway.

"We've launched drives to arrest the accused," he added.

Alamdanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Mehedi Islam said, "This is a heartbreaking incident. We are investigating the matter seriously. Efforts are being made through legal channels to bring back the victim's body to Bangladesh."