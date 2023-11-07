Expat death
4 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar fire

Photo: Collected

Four Bangladeshis were killed in a fire at a garage in Doha on Sunday night.

The fire broke out in Doha's Feroz Abdul Aziz area on Sunday night (local time) and later spread to a nearby building.

Of the four Bangladeshis, two were from Feni while the identities of the two more are yet to be confirmed. Two Pakistanis were also killed.

Two of the victims were identified as Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Dis Mohammad Bhuiyan house, and Mir Hossain Farhad, of Sonapur village of Daganbhuiyan upazila in Feni.

Mamunur Bashir Milon, chairman of Jayalskar union, confirmed the death of Farhad and Bahar Mia Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, counsellor of Ward-7 of Feni Municipality, confirmed the death of Mahfuzur.

