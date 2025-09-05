The Daily Star’s Salman Ahmed named among INMA 30 Under 30 awardees

Salman Ahmed of The Daily Star has been recognised as one of the INMA 30 Under 30 awardees for 2025 under the "Advertising" category.

The 30 Under 30 Award, part of INMA's Young Professionals Initiative, recognises exceptional talent in the news media industry.

This year's competition received 200 applications from across the world, with awardees representing organisations such as The Wall Street Journal, The Hindu Group and The Washington Post.

Selection criteria included being under the age of 30, employed by a news media company, and demonstrating expertise, accomplishments and leadership qualities, alongside the ability to shape the industry.

Salman Ahmed, assistant manager, Marketing at The Daily Star, has played a key role in driving campaigns, youth-focused initiatives and large-scale brand collaborations. He has worked extensively with influencer marketing and celebrity endorsements, using media and events to engage audiences, build communities and create platforms that inspire younger generations.

The Daily Star congratulated Salman Ahmed on his recognition and expressed confidence in his continued contributions to the company and the industry.