US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact

A person in the state of Missouri has become the first in the United States to test positive for bird flu without a known exposure to infected animals, authorities said Friday.

The adult patient, who has underlying conditions, was admitted to hospital on August 22, received antiviral medications against influenza, then recovered and was discharged, according to statement from the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention.

Because the patient's flu type appeared suspicious on an initial test, it was sent for additional testing in state and federal laboratories, which revealed it was H5, also known as avian flu or bird flu.

The person was the 14th to test positive for bird flu in the US this year, and the first without known contact with animals.