FBI seizes NYC mayor’s electronic devices

FBI agents seized electronic devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this week, days after a raid on the home of his chief campaign fundraiser, according to an attorney for the mayor's campaign. Federal authorities are conducting an investigation into whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction company and the Turkish government to funnel foreign money into the campaign through a straw donor scheme, the New York Times has reported. Boyd Johnson, an attorney for Adams' campaign, confirmed on Friday that Adams had provided the FBI with electronic devices after agents approached the mayor following an event on Monday night. Johnson said the FBI requested the devices after Adams informed investigators of impropriety by an unidentified individual. "The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation," Johnson said in a statement. The FBI declined to comment. The devices seized from the mayor were returned within a matter of days, the Times said.