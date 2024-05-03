Reader's Digest UK folds after 86 years

The UK edition of Reader's Digest, a beloved monthly magazine known for its curated articles and features, has come to an end after 86 years in circulation.

The magazine's Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic has announced the news recently on LinkedIn and the Reader's Digest UK website.

She wrote on LinkedIn: "After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader's Digest UK has come to an end. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six.

"Unfortunately, the company just couldn't withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade."

Mackevic paid tribute to her colleagues, as well as the magazine's writers, and the PRs and brands that it has collaborated with over the years.

She added: "To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I've been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. I sincerely hope this process goes smoothly and swiftly for you."

The monthly publication's most recent print issue was dated May 2024 and the most recent story published on the homepage of the Reader's Digest UK website was dated last Wednesday (24 April).

"This magazine carries a profound legacy, holding special memories for so many—whether it adorned our parents' coffee tables or served as a gateway to the English language for those abroad. Its closure marks the end of an era that is deeply felt…

"While this chapter may close, I am comforted by the belief that the spirit of Reader's Digest will endure in our memories and within the rich archives spanning nearly a century. As we bid farewell to this beloved publication, I want to express my deepest gratitude for allowing us to be part of your lives and homes," Mackevic wrote in a message addressed to readers on the Reader's Digest UK website.

Reader's Digest was founded in the US in 1922, while its first UK publication was in 1938. It contained articles like health tips, financial advice, and recipes and was licensed by its parent company in the US. Trusted Media Brands continues to publish the US edition of Reader's Digest.