Drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia

Says Ukraine; 3 killed as Moscow, Kyiv exchange strikes in Dnipro, Rostov regions

A resident stands next to burned cars at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov

Ukrainian drones hit a radio and electronic warfare equipment plant in Russia's Stavropol region in an overnight attack yesterday, an official from the SBU security service told Reuters.

The official said two facilities at the Signal plant in the city of Stavropol, about 540 km (335 miles) from the Ukrainian border, were damaged in the attacks. He shared several short videos showing an explosion and a large column of dark smoke rising into the sky.

He said the plant was one of Russia's leading producers of electronic warfare equipment, including radar, radio navigation equipment, and remote control radio equipment.

"This night, long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities of the Stavropol Radio Plant 'Signal'," said the SBU official.

"Each such attack stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue."

Meanwhile, Russia struck several regions of Ukraine overnight, officials said yesterday, reporting one person killed in Dnipro, while Moscow said two people died after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Rostov region.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said one person was killed in a high-rise apartment complex. Across the border, Russia's acting governor of Rostov said a car caught fire following a drone strike.

"Tragically, two people died," Yuri Sliusar posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials in Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia all reported coming under Russian fire overnight.

In Dnipro, Filatov urged people to take precautions during Russian attacks.

"I understand that there aren't enough shelters, but I must say: during shelling, it is absolutely not advisable to stay on the upper floors, especially when there is an underground parking area available," he posted on Telegram.