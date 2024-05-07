Winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes
The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners were unveiled on Monday afternoon from Columbia University.
The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in US journalism.
This year's announcement coincides with ongoing protests at universities nationwide, including Columbia, amidst concerns over the conflict in Gaza.
The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners are:
Journalism
Public Service
ProPublica, for the work of Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Mierjeski and Kirsten Berg
Finalists:
- KFF Health News and Cox Media Group
- The Washington Post
Breaking News Reporting
Staff of Lookout Santa Cruz, California
Finalists:
- Staff of the Honolulu Civil Beat
- Staff of the Los Angeles Times
Investigative Reporting
Hannah Dreier of The New York Times
Finalists:
- Casey Ross and Bob Herman of STAT
- Staff of Bloomberg
Explanatory Reporting
Sarah Stillman of The New Yorker
Finalists:
- Staff of Bloomberg
- Staffs of The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and FRONTLINE
Local Reporting
Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute
Finalists:
- Jerry Mitchell, Ilyssa Daly, Brian Howey and Nate Rosenfield of Mississippi Today and The New York Times
- Staff of The Villages Daily Sun
National Reporting
Staff of Reuters
Staff of The Washington Post
Finalists:
- Bianca Vázquez Toness and Sharon Lurye of Associated Press
- Dave Philipps of The New York Times
International Reporting
Staff of The New York Times
Finalists:
- Julie Turkewitz and Federico Rios of The New York Times
- Staff of The Washington Post
Feature Writing
Katie Engelhart, contributing writer, The New York Times
Finalists:
- Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic
- Keri Blakinger of The Marshall Project
Commentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, contributor, The Washington Post
Finalists:
- Brian Lyman of Alabama Reflector
- Jay Caspian Kang of The New Yorker
Criticism
Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times
Finalists:
- Vinson Cunningham of The New Yorker
- Zadie Smith, contributor, The New York Review of Books
Editorial Writing
David E. Hoffman of The Washington Post
Finalists:
- Brandon McGinley and Rebecca Spiess of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Isadora Rangel of the Miami Herald
Illustrated Reporting and Commentary
Medar de la Cruz, contributor, The New Yorker
Finalists:
- Angie Wang, contributor, The New Yorker
- Claire Healy, Nicole Dungca and Ren Galeno, contributor, of The Washington Post
- Clay Bennett of the Chattanooga Times Free Press
Breaking News Photography
Photography Staff of Reuters
Finalists:
- Adem Altan of Agence France-Presse
- Nicole S. Hester of The Tennessean
Feature Photography
Photography Staff of Associated Press
Finalists:
- Hannah Reyes Morales, contributor, The New York Times
- Nanna Heitmann, contributor, The New York Times
Audio Reporting
Staffs of the Invisible Institute and USG Audio
Finalists:
- Dan Slepian and Preeti Varathan of NBC News
- Lauren Chooljian, Alison Macadam, Jason Moon, Daniel Barrick and Katie Colaneri of New Hampshire Public Radio
Books, Drama and Music
Fiction
"Night Watch," by Jayne Anne Phillips (Knopf)
Finalists:
- "Same Bed Different Dreams," by Ed Park (Random House)
- "Wednesday's Child," by Yiyun Li (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Drama
"Primary Trust," by Eboni Booth
Finalists:
- "Here There Are Blueberries," by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
- "Public Obscenities," by Shayok Misha Chowdhury
History
"No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era," by Jacqueline Jones (Basic Books)
Finalists:
- "American Anarchy: The Epic Struggle between Immigrant Radicals and the US Government at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century," by Michael Willrich (Basic Books)
- "Continental Reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion," by Elliott West (University of Nebraska Press)
Biography
- "King: A Life," by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
- "Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom," by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)
Finalist:
"Larry McMurtry: A Life," by Tracy Daugherty (St. Martin's Press)
Memoir or Autobiography
"Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice," by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth)
Finalists:
- "The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions," by Jonathan Rosen (Penguin Press)
- "The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight," by Andrew Leland (Penguin Press)
Poetry
"Tripas: Poems," by Brandon Som (Georgia Review Books)
Finalists:
- "Information Desk: An Epic," by Robyn Schiff (Penguin Books)
- "To 2040," by Jorie Graham (Copper Canyon Press)
General Nonfiction
"A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy," by Nathan Thrall (Metropolitan Books)
Finalists:
- "Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives," by Siddharth Kara (St. Martin's Press)
- "Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World," by John Vaillant (Knopf)
Music
"Adagio (For Wadada Leo Smith)," by Tyshawn Sorey
Finalists:
- "Double Concerto for esperanza spalding, Claire Chase, and large orchestra," by Felipe Lara
- "Paper Pianos," by Mary Kouyoumdjian
Special Citations
Greg Tate (1957 – 2021)
Journalists and Media Workers Covering the War in Gaza
