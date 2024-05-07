Winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes

The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners were unveiled on Monday afternoon from Columbia University.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in US journalism.

This year's announcement coincides with ongoing protests at universities nationwide, including Columbia, amidst concerns over the conflict in Gaza.

The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners are:

Journalism

Public Service

ProPublica, for the work of Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Mierjeski and Kirsten Berg

Finalists:

KFF Health News and Cox Media Group

The Washington Post

Breaking News Reporting

Staff of Lookout Santa Cruz, California

Finalists:

Staff of the Honolulu Civil Beat

Staff of the Los Angeles Times

Investigative Reporting

Hannah Dreier of The New York Times

Finalists:

Casey Ross and Bob Herman of STAT

Staff of Bloomberg

Explanatory Reporting

Sarah Stillman of The New Yorker

Finalists:

Staff of Bloomberg

Staffs of The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and FRONTLINE

Local Reporting

Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute

Finalists:

Jerry Mitchell, Ilyssa Daly, Brian Howey and Nate Rosenfield of Mississippi Today and The New York Times

Staff of The Villages Daily Sun

National Reporting

Staff of Reuters

Staff of The Washington Post

Finalists:

Bianca Vázquez Toness and Sharon Lurye of Associated Press

Dave Philipps of The New York Times

International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times

Finalists:

Julie Turkewitz and Federico Rios of The New York Times

Staff of The Washington Post

Feature Writing

Katie Engelhart, contributing writer, The New York Times

Finalists:

Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic

Keri Blakinger of The Marshall Project

Commentary

Vladimir Kara-Murza, contributor, The Washington Post

Finalists:

Brian Lyman of Alabama Reflector

Jay Caspian Kang of The New Yorker

Criticism

Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times

Finalists:

Vinson Cunningham of The New Yorker

Zadie Smith, contributor, The New York Review of Books

Editorial Writing

David E. Hoffman of The Washington Post

Finalists:

Brandon McGinley and Rebecca Spiess of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Isadora Rangel of the Miami Herald

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Medar de la Cruz, contributor, The New Yorker

Finalists:

Angie Wang, contributor, The New Yorker

Claire Healy, Nicole Dungca and Ren Galeno, contributor, of The Washington Post

Clay Bennett of the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters

Finalists:

Adem Altan of Agence France-Presse

Nicole S. Hester of The Tennessean

Feature Photography

Photography Staff of Associated Press

Finalists:

Hannah Reyes Morales, contributor, The New York Times

Nanna Heitmann, contributor, The New York Times

Audio Reporting

Staffs of the Invisible Institute and USG Audio

Finalists:

Dan Slepian and Preeti Varathan of NBC News

Lauren Chooljian, Alison Macadam, Jason Moon, Daniel Barrick and Katie Colaneri of New Hampshire Public Radio

Books, Drama and Music

Fiction

"Night Watch," by Jayne Anne Phillips (Knopf)

Finalists:

"Same Bed Different Dreams," by Ed Park (Random House)

"Wednesday's Child," by Yiyun Li (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Drama

"Primary Trust," by Eboni Booth

Finalists:

"Here There Are Blueberries," by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

"Public Obscenities," by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

History

"No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era," by Jacqueline Jones (Basic Books)

Finalists:

"American Anarchy: The Epic Struggle between Immigrant Radicals and the US Government at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century," by Michael Willrich (Basic Books)

"Continental Reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion," by Elliott West (University of Nebraska Press)

Biography

"King: A Life," by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

"Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom," by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

Finalist:

"Larry McMurtry: A Life," by Tracy Daugherty (St. Martin's Press)

Memoir or Autobiography

"Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice," by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth)

Finalists:

"The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions," by Jonathan Rosen (Penguin Press)

"The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight," by Andrew Leland (Penguin Press)

Poetry

"Tripas: Poems," by Brandon Som (Georgia Review Books)

Finalists:

"Information Desk: An Epic," by Robyn Schiff (Penguin Books)

"To 2040," by Jorie Graham (Copper Canyon Press)

General Nonfiction

"A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy," by Nathan Thrall (Metropolitan Books)

Finalists:

"Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives," by Siddharth Kara (St. Martin's Press)

"Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World," by John Vaillant (Knopf)

Music

"Adagio (For Wadada Leo Smith)," by Tyshawn Sorey

Finalists:

"Double Concerto for esperanza spalding, Claire Chase, and large orchestra," by Felipe Lara

"Paper Pianos," by Mary Kouyoumdjian

Special Citations

Greg Tate (1957 – 2021)

Journalists and Media Workers Covering the War in Gaza