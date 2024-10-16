Two TV channels stop showing living things

World
AFP, Kabul
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:00 AM

At least two TV channels in a northern Afghan province stopped showing images of living beings during their broadcasts, journalists told AFP yesterday, in line with orders from morality police.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV) said on Monday it had started gradually implementing a law banning news media from using photos and videos of things with souls -- meaning people and animals.

The rules are part of legislation recently announced by Afghanistan's Taliban government formalising their strict interpretations of Islamic law imposed since they swept to power in 2021.

An AFP journalist in Takhar province said the private Mah-e-Naw channel showed only its logo along with audio broadcast yesterday evening.

State broadcaster RTA showed national programming, which continues to show people and animals, instead of the usual evening provincial news.

PVPV officials, who refused to give their names, told AFP yesterday that all news media in Takhar have been banned from taking images of and broadcasting living things.

Journalists in Takhar, who did not want to be identified, said provincial broadcasters had restricted their output after a meeting called by the PVPV on Sunday. "PVPV ordered all the Takhar regional (television) media that after the meeting they can do radio reports but cannot use visuals," that include living things, or they would face legal action, one reporter told AFP.

