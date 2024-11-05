Trump counts on young men

World
In this election, Trump has made a concerted effort to court Gen Z men, especially white, Black and Latino men without a college degree, seeking out the podcasts and influencers that they flock to and appearing on shows where he exhibits a bravado and disdain for cultural norms.

In recent years, young men have become more conservative and increasingly anxious about their economic status.

In two national surveys conducted by The New York Times and Siena College recently, the gender gap among young Americans was stark, with young women backing Vice President Kamala Harris by 42 percentage points, and young men favoring Trump by 12 points.

Trump is betting that he can harness all of this to motivate a wave of young men to vote on today's election day.

If successful, the gambit would be, perhaps, an even more surprising version of the feat Trump pulled off in 2016, when he persuaded a significant number of white, working-class and low-propensity voters to vote Republican for the first time, reports The New York Times online.

