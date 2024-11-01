Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: reports

Smoke rises in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs at dawn on Friday, Lebanon's official news agency said, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for buildings in the area.

AFPTV footage showed explosions followed by clouds of smoke that rang out in the city's suburbs after the Israeli army ordered several buildings in Hezbollah's stronghold to evacuate.

"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were leveled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," the National News Agency (NNA) said.

Israeli warplanes carried out 10 raids targeting the suburban areas of Ghobeiry and al-Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, the vicinity of the al-Mujtaba Complex, and the old airport road, it added.

The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded south Beirut in recent weeks, while also carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon.

Friday's strikes come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met visiting US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war in Lebanon.

At least 1,829 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began an air campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds on September 23, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.