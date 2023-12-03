South Korea confirms first spy satellite in orbit

South Korea confirmed yesterday its first military spy satellite had reached orbit after a successful SpaceX rocket launch and that communication was established with ground control.

Seoul's reconnaissance satellite, carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, intensifies a space race on the Korean peninsula after the North launched its own first military eye in the sky last week.

South Korea's defence ministry said yesterday its satellite reached orbit soon after the "KOREA"-emblazoned SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base in California at 10:19 am local time (1819 GMT) Friday.

"The satellite was launched 0319 Seoul time ,"the ministry said in a statement.