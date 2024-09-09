Russia’s RT will continue to work in West: editor

Russian state media outlet RT, which the United States has accused of trying to influence its presidential election, will continue to work in the West by going around any limits or sanctions, its editor-in-chief said yesterday.

The United States on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two employees of RT for what officials said was a scheme to hire an American company to produce online content to influence the 2024 election.

The United States also announced actions targeting RT, including Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, calling her "a central figure in Russian government malign influence efforts".

Simonyan said on RT that the West had been cracking down on the network since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.